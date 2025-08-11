World Debut, Seven Wins: Tazy Dogs Triumph in Helsinki

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the country’s Union of Cynologists on the Kazakh Tazy breed’s first official international presentation at the 2025 World Dog Show in Helsinki, Finland, where the national team presented eight Tazy dogs and won seven major awards.

President Tokayev emphasized the importance of preserving and promoting the Tazy and Tobet breeds as part of Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage. He instructed to continue systematic work in areas such as breed development, scientific research, and participation in international exhibitions, said Ruslan Zheldibay, Tokayev’s advisor and press secretary, in his Telegram channel on Aug. 10.

At the World Dog Show 2025, the Kazakh national team presented eight Tazy dogs and won seven major awards, attracting widespread attention from international experts, judges, and breeders. The Kazakh stand, designed in the style of a traditional yurt, served as a cultural showcase and drew strong interest from visitors worldwide, reported Kazinform.

As part of the efforts to popularize the national breed, President Tokayev previously gifted Kazakh Tazy dogs to French President Emmanuel Macron and renowned Kazakh artist Dimash Qudaibergen.

The Tazy is a unique breed of dog and occupies a worthy place in Zheti Kazyna, which has deep cultural significance for Kazakhstan and reflects the values and ideals of traditional nomadic society. In Turkic culture, Zheti (the number seven) is often considered sacred and symbolizes harmony. Traditionally, Zheti Kazyna encompasses key aspects of Kazakh life, including intellect for survival in the harsh conditions of the nomadic way of life, mobility, hunting, protection, family, and culture.

Soon, for the first time, Kazakhstan will celebrate the Day of Kazakh Dog Breeds – Tazy and Tobet, officially designated for Sept. 3. This date was chosen to commemorate the day in 2024 when the International Canine Federation (FCI) granted preliminary recognition to the Kazakh Tazy as an official breed, confirming Kazakhstan as the breed standard holder.