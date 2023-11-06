Dimash Kudaibergen Welcomes Furry Gift from President Tokayev

ASTANA – Kazakh pop star Dimash Kudaibergen shared an Instagram post on Nov. 5 showcasing his new pet, a Kazakh Tazy, a special gift from President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev.

Kudaibergen highlighted the cultural significance of the Tazy breed in Kazakh heritage. Tazy, also known as a Kazakh Greyhound, is considered one of the Seven Treasures inherited from Kazakh ancestors. He praised the breed for its distinctive beauty, grace, and intelligence.

His post reflects the cultural importance of the Tazy breed in Kazakhstan and the country’s efforts to preserve and internationally recognize this unique dog breed.

“Tazy dogs were highly esteemed by Kazakh ancestors and were even allowed inside yurts, symbolizing their cleanliness and purity. Tazy is derived from Persian, meaning fast or nimble,” he wrote.

Kudaibergen also thanked the President for the beautiful gift and revealed that they had named the dog Garyshker (Astronaut).