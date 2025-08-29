Why Almaty Needs 50,000-Seat Stadium

I recently came across the news that Almaty’s akimat (city administration) is planning a new international stadium with a capacity of 35,000. Naturally, I scrolled straight into the comment section. Some said it was a waste of money, others cheered it on. But a few, including me, wondered: isn’t 35,000 already a compromise before the first stone is laid? Shouldn’t Almaty aim higher with a 50,000-seat arena?

For me, Almaty is not just another city building a stadium. It is Kazakhstan’s cultural capital, a magnet for international events, and the country’s most visited destination. To imagine a world-class city with a stadium capped at 35,000 is akin to imagining Paris with a boutique airport. It might function, but it undersells the city’s potential.

This is not just about football, although the timing could not be more symbolic. The announcement came days after Kairat FC made history by qualifying for the UEFA Champions League group stage for the first time, defeating Celtic in a dramatic playoff. Suddenly, European football will bring thousands of international fans to Almaty. According to UEFA rules, away supporters are guaranteed 5% of the tickets, which translates to approximately 1,000 foreign fans per match. Multiply that by four home games, and Kazakh Tourism projects more than 4,000 international visitors and an economic impact of roughly three billion tenge (US$5.58 million). And that’s before counting what locals spend.

As someone with a background in tourism and hospitality management, I see that apart from being just a venue, the stadium also functions as an anchor for MICE-related tourism (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) while benefiting from spillover demand created by concerts and football. It drives high-spending international traffic. When visitors come for the initially planned 90 minutes of football or two hours of music, they also book hotels, ride taxis, discover restaurants, and extend their trips. This is the multiplier effect in action.

Jennifer Lopez’s concert earlier this month at Almaty’s Central Stadium showed what is possible. More than 20,000 fans from 35 countries attended, with nearly a third being international visitors who flew to Kazakhstan specifically for the show. Imagine the kind of global acts a bigger arena could attract – Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Shakira, Coldplay, or Billie Eilish. They also happen to be my personal favorites, and I would love to see their concerts in Kazakhstan one day. These are the concerts that put cities on the global map.

Some argue that a 35,000-seat stadium is enough. But Almaty should not be “just enough.” It is Kazakhstan’s cultural heart, situated in the heart of the Tian Shan mountains, and buzzing with festivals, creative spaces, and year-round attractions. I believe infrastructure should not merely keep pace with demand, but also anticipate it.

I have seen the same principle in action elsewhere in Kazakhstan. When Astana hosted the World Library and Information Congress of the International Federation of Library Associations (IFLA), most of the delegates from over 140 countries were first-time visitors. As I spoke to the IFLA president, she shared her excitement, noting that many delegates had arrived a few days earlier or extended their stay to explore the capital and then travel to Almaty.

Football is now joining that list, with Kairat breaking into UEFA’s elite. To cap the stadium at 35,000 is to think small when Almaty has every reason to think big.

This debate isn’t really about 15,000 extra chairs. It’s about ambition. A 50,000-seat stadium would signal that Almaty is ready to welcome the world, that Kazakhstan is serious about establishing itself in the global circuit of sports, music and cultural tourism.