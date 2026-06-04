Kyrgyzstan Wins Historic UN Security Council Seat, Earns Kazakhstan’s Backing

ASTANA — Kyrgyzstan has secured a non-permanent seat on the United Nations (UN) Security Council for 2027-2028, marking the first time the country will serve on the UN’s most powerful body and giving Central Asia a stronger voice in global security discussions, reported the UN press service.

The UN General Assembly elected Kyrgyzstan on June 3 alongside Austria, Portugal, Trinidad and Tobago, and Zimbabwe. The five countries will begin their two-year terms on Jan. 1, 2027, replacing Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama and Somalia. Kyrgyzstan won the seat after defeating the Philippines in a competitive election.

The country will join the 15-member Security Council at a time when the body faces mounting pressure over conflicts in Ukraine, the Middle East and other global crises. The Security Council is responsible for maintaining international peace and security and is the only UN body whose resolutions are legally binding on member states. Five permanent members: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States hold veto power, while 10 non-permanent members are elected for two-year terms.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and the people of Kyrgyzstan on the election, describing it as a milestone for both the country and the wider Central Asian region.

“This significant event, which has historic importance for both the Kyrgyz Republic and all of Central Asia, is recognition of Kyrgyzstan’s high international standing,” Tokayev said in a congratulatory telegram, according to the Akorda press service.

He noted that Kazakhstan had consistently supported Kyrgyzstan’s candidacy and would continue to assist as the country assumes its responsibilities on the Security Council.

Kyrgyzstan will become only the second Central Asian nation to serve on the Security Council. Kazakhstan became the first country in the region to be elected to the body in 2016 and served a two-year term in 2017-2018.

Tokayev wished Kyrgyzstan a successful and productive tenure on the council, expressing confidence that the country would fulfill its responsibilities during its term.