Global Collaboration Key to Future of Libraries, Say IFLA Leaders During Visit to Kazakhstan

ASTANA — Librarianship is rooted in collaboration and sharing, and by working together, the profession strengthens both its international voice and its role in communities, said International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA) leaders in an exclusive interview with The Astana Times.

IFLA President Vicki McDonald, President-Elect Leslie Weir and Secretary General Sharon Memis discussed how libraries can strengthen their global voice, expand inclusivity, and turn congress discussions into long-term strategies.

“One of the legacies we look for in coming to a country is the long-term benefit for the profession, the community and society (…) In Kazakhstan, the congress has helped build excitement around a national strategy for libraries,” said McDonald.

The 89th World Library and Information Congress of the IFLA is taking place in Astana on Aug. 18-22, marking the first time Central Asia has hosted the world’s largest gathering of library and information professionals. Nearly 1,700 participants from 114 countries are attending, including national library directors, researchers, educators, students, and publishing representatives.

The IFLA leaders emphasized that bringing the congress to Central Asia was a major undertaking, but one met with enthusiasm. Delegates arrived early or extended their stay to explore Kazakhstan, which, according to Memis, reflects growing international interest in the country and offers opportunities for cultural exchange alongside the professional program.

McDonald shared the sentiment, pointing to the warm welcome from locals and the strong cultural presence at the opening ceremony.

“The energy, the vibrancy, there is a lot of excitement about being here in Astana. We have all experienced the warm hospitality of the country, and everyone is so welcoming,” said McDonald.

“Stronger, bolder, together”

The IFLA presidency spans a two-year term, beginning at the closing of the World Library and Information Congress, when the president-elect formally assumes leadership. Each president sets a theme to guide their tenure and unify priorities across the global library community.

Outgoing president McDonald, whose term began in 2023, advanced the theme Stronger Together, highlighting collaboration as central to the profession’s impact.

“As a profession, librarians are very focused on collaborating and sharing. I think that is truly in our DNA as a profession. But by working together, we are actually much stronger. That has implications for us as a federation, how strong we are as an international voice for libraries, and how we engage in our communities,” said McDonald.

Incoming President Weir will continue that momentum under the Be Bold theme, aimed at positioning libraries more prominently as drivers of literacy, inclusion, and community development. Together, the transition is framed as Stronger, Bolder, Together.

“We have talked about being stronger, bolder, together (…) Libraries help to ensure that communities and the individuals in those communities are successful. If you are literate, you have many options in terms of your profession and career,” said Weir.

“We want libraries to be seen for their contributions, their impact, and recognized as an important force for good,” she added.

Representing global diversity

Asked how the forum ensures that diverse priorities are reflected, McDonald emphasized the importance of inclusivity in planning.

“Our program is developed in consultation with committees across IFLA, which allows people from across the globe to participate in the planning of the conference program. We are very focused on having regional diversity, but also global perspectives,” said McDonald.

Weir added that IFLA’s Trend Report, developed under McDonald’s presidency, engaged voices from both the global North and South, helping highlight challenges across different regions.

“And now those trends are bringing us together to have debates and discussions on issues impacting libraries,” said Weir.

The next decade of libraries

According to that report, the next decade will define libraries by how they champion inclusive knowledge systems, resist misinformation, leverage emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), and bridge digital divides while remaining sustainable and community-focused.

“I think it raises a lot of issues around AI, obviously, and there are lots of sessions here talking about AI, both the opportunities and the challenges as well,” said McDonald.

Weir emphasized the importance of advocacy and global collaboration, noting that libraries with more developed approaches can support those with less experience. She added that new collaborations often arise when librarians meet across borders, sparking innovations tailored to local needs.

“We talk about people engaging with IFLA, but we may also find that some Kazakh librarians meet with some Australian librarians, and that they end up deciding to do a collaboration together that may, in fact, create new services or new opportunities. It really does bring the global library community together,” said Weir.

“The world is changing, and libraries need to change as well, but we do have core values that I think are very important in terms of libraries being a safe, trusted place for members of the community to be able to go and get information they need,” she added.

McDonald noted that literacy remains a global challenge, from basic reading and writing to advanced digital access.

“One of the things that strikes you as soon as you land in Astana is the technology that is so visible here, but there are so many people in our communities who are not digitally included, which impacts their decision making and success in life,” said McDonald.

Turning ideas into actions

Weir underscored the importance of ensuring congress discussions lead to concrete outcomes. She pointed to IFLA’s 2024-2029 strategy, the open-access repository of congress papers, and follow-up virtual programming.

“The papers that are given at this congress are then available in the repository. Quite often, our sections create programming, often virtually, to explore themes further and allow people worldwide to engage,” she said.

She noted that hosting the congress in new regions often attracts first-time participants who build networks and expand their country’s presence in the global community. Many Kazakh delegates, she added, are now establishing connections that could lead to collaborations.

“Now we’ve met colleagues in Kazakh libraries. You have some incredible libraries in Astana and other areas. Many of us have tours that we are doing on our last day of the congress, just to see what the libraries here are doing. See the collections and the event services. And when we get home, we’ll talk about what we’ve seen and what we experienced,” said Weir.

McDonald added that participation from Kazakh officials, including education leaders and tourism representatives, highlighted the role of libraries in national strategies. She emphasized that hosting IFLA can leave “a long-term benefit for the profession and society.”

Memis shared the view, noting that past congresses often had transformative effects in host countries.

“We hope that of the 380 Kazakh librarians who attended, many will engage with IFLA and that we will see many volunteers coming from this country in the future,” she said.