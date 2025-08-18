IFLA Congress Opens in Astana, Making History for Central Asia

ASTANA — The 89th World Library and Information Congress of the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA) commenced in Astana on Aug. 18, marking the first time Central Asia has hosted the world’s largest gathering of library and information professionals.

The five-day event brought together nearly 1,700 participants from 114 countries, including directors of national libraries, information specialists, researchers, educators, students, and representatives of leading publishing houses. With a theme Connecting Knowledge, Building the Future, the congress will offer more than 80 professional sessions and 15 side events on artificial intelligence, big data, digital libraries, preservation of collections, inclusivity, and cataloging standards such as Universal Machine Readable Cataloging (UNIMARC), which ensures bibliographic records are understood across countries and systems.

Kazakhstan won the right to host the event through a bid prepared by Kazakh Tourism, Visit Astana, and the Association of University Libraries of Kazakhstan. For the Central Asian region, which has hosted IFLA only twice in its century-long history, the congress is considered a milestone in establishing Astana as a hub for cultural, educational and professional exchange.

Expanding the global library network

“This year, we have the highest percentage of first-time delegates to an IFLA congress. We have the first delegates from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and 398 librarian colleagues from Kazakhstan, which is a fantastic number. In total, there are 1,700 delegates, and it is the first time a congress has been presented in Central Asia,” said IFLA President Vicki McDonald during the opening ceremony.

She reflected on her presidential theme titled Stronger Together, and highlighted the congress as a platform to exchange values and strengthen the collective voice of the library profession. McDonald also noted the importance of showing that libraries are unafraid of change and ready to adopt innovative solutions that better serve their communities.

“Our differences may not always be comfortable, but just as we aim for our libraries to be safe spaces for difficult ideas, so too we aim for this congress to be a safe space where we intentionally seek what we can share and how we can work together to be stronger,” said McDonald.

She added that the congress theme, aligned with the IFLA Strategy and 2024 Trend Report, would help shape sustainable futures for libraries and information services worldwide.

“One of IFLA’s strengths is our recognition as the global voice for libraries. But we can only credibly engage in spaces like the United Nations and UNESCO if we show that this voice truly represents a field that is constantly striving to find effective solutions, is unafraid of change, and embraces change if it helps us make more of a difference to the people we serve,” said McDonald.

“It is certainly an exciting time to be part of IFLA as we approach our centenary in 2027. While the IFLA strategy and governance structure provide the framework for our participation, our success and our ability to realize our full potential depend greatly on individual participation,” she said.

Libraries in a digital era

Kazakh Vice Minister of Science and Higher Education Talgat Yeshenkulov highlighted the significance of libraries as pillars of intellectual and cultural development.

“Libraries have always been more than repositories of books. They are centers of knowledge and culture, places where new ideas are born and different perspectives meet. They build a nation’s intellectual capital, ensure equal access to information, and contribute to the growth of a knowledge-based society in Kazakhstan,” he said.

Yeshenkulov emphasized the government’s focus on university libraries, where electronic platforms, remote access to scientific databases, multilingual resources, and immersive technologies such as virtual and augmented reality are increasingly integrated into academic life. He emphasized that such innovations foster mobility, cooperation and access to global knowledge.

“In an era of rapid technological change, the library and information field faces many challenges, but it also brings opportunities to adopt new technologies and share best practices. I am confident that the discussions of this congress will help us find innovative ways to advance libraries globally, foster professional collaboration, and lay the groundwork for future joint initiatives,” said Yeshenkulov.

Kazakhstan on the world stage

Daniel Serzhanuly, acting chairman of Kazakh Tourism, underscored Kazakhstan’s role as both a cultural destination and a stage for global events.

“We are proud that our capital has become the stage for such a global event. Kazakhstan today confidently presents itself as a country of rich cultural heritage and natural treasures, and we are increasingly recognized as a destination of choice for travelers from all around the world,” he said.

He pointed to recent international rankings, including Kazakhstan’s inclusion in The New York Times’ “52 Places to Go,” Lonely Planet’s top 10 emerging destinations, and Condé Nast Traveler’s recommended lists.

Serzhanuly also highlighted Astana’s expanding role as a hub for business, sports, and cultural events, including the World Nomad Games and the Chess World Cup, as well as international congresses.

“With a visa-free regime, citizens of up to 87 countries can travel here, and our open skies policy gives us the opportunity to establish strong international connections. Astana is not only a young capital, but also a growing center of business and congresses, from major summits and dialogues to world-class events,” he said.

Cultural heritage and knowledge exchange

Gulzhan Irzhanova, chairperson of the National Committee and President of the Association of University Libraries of Kazakhstan, emphasized the country’s deep cultural roots.

“It is a great honor to welcome you from the heart of Eurasia, a land where civilizations have met and merged, from the center of the Great Steppe. Here passed the Great Silk Road. It brought not only goods, but also books,” she said.

Irzhanova recalled the historic role of Otyrar, Taraz, Sairam, and Turkistan as centers of knowledge and referenced the Otyrar Library, a hallmark of the region’s scholarly heritage. She tied the congress to the 180th anniversary of Kazakh philosopher and educator Abai, whose belief that knowledge is the path to perfection continues to inspire.

“He said, ‘Do not think about profit, think about consciousness.’ His work still guides us today. The library also has a new friend, artistic intelligence. It helps us save books and share knowledge with the whole world. But the heart of the library is still a librarian,” she said.

“Let our library community be a new Silk Road of knowledge, bringing peace at progress to all,” she added.

Strengthening the IFLA community

Reflecting on her own first IFLA experience, IFLA Secretary General Sharon Memis highlighted the sense of belonging the congress creates.

“My first IFLA Congress was only two years ago in Rotterdam, just one month after taking up the role of Secretary General. I had been warned it could be overwhelming, and it was, a little. But it was also awe-inspiring too, as I watched friends and colleagues from across the globe greet each other with hugs and joy. I was new to the library field, yet I was welcomed immediately and felt part of the global IFLA family,” said Memis.

“It doesn’t matter if your mother tongue is English, Russian, Mandarin, or Spanish. At IFLA, we all speak the same language. We share the same values. We are internationalists, passionate about knowledge and information, and we know that the world is a better place because of libraries, and, more importantly, librarians,” she said.

Memis also noted that the theme of the congress highlights the vast potential of the library and information field, strengthened by a global network, a trusted professional identity, and values rooted in openness, equity, and transparency.

“At a time when information is questioned, when trust is fragile, and facts are contested, we have an amazing story to tell. Our job through IFLA and gatherings like this is to figure out how to realize that potential,” she said.

IFLA congress highlights

As the congress unfolded, sessions turned from reflections on community to practical discussions on libraries’ evolving role in the digital age. Speakers discussed how libraries can partner with other institutions to expand access to information, strengthen community networks, and prepare societies for technological change.

One session focused on the common ground between libraries and post offices, noting that both serve as trusted community hubs. Speakers said they can work together to expand digital access, support entrepreneurs, and deliver essential services, particularly in underserved areas.

Another session explored how AI can be integrated into library programs while addressing ethical considerations. Presenters from several countries outlined frameworks for teaching AI literacy and positioning librarians as moral leaders in preparing communities for an AI-driven future.

Equitable access to knowledge was also discussed in sessions on open science and sustainability. Case studies included India’s One Nation One Subscription initiative and university projects tied to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, underscoring how libraries can shape open-access models and drive innovation across disciplines.