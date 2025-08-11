Jennifer Lopez Concert in Almaty Draws Fans From 35 Countries

ASTANA – Jennifer Lopez’s concert on Aug. 10 at Almaty’s Central Stadium brought together fans from more than 35 countries, showing Kazakhstan’s rising status as a destination for major international events. The show, part of her Up All Night world tour, gave a strong boost to the country’s entertainment and tourism sectors.

This was her second concert in Kazakhstan, following a show in Astana on Aug. 1 that drew around 30,000 people.

More than 20,000 fans attended the Almaty concert, with people coming from over 35 countries, including Canada, Germany, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, and many CIS countries. Nearly one-third of the audience were international visitors who came to Kazakhstan for the show, reported Kazinform.

The stadium opened at 3 p.m., and the concert began at 8:30 p.m., lasting for around two hours. Lopez performed many of her most popular songs, joined by dancers and backup singers. The audience sang along throughout the show, creating an energetic and joyful atmosphere.

Lopez thanked the people of Almaty for their warm welcome. During the concert, she interacted with fans, accepted flowers, and even held a surprise gender reveal for a couple expecting a baby. She opened an envelope on stage and announced that they were having a girl.

Organizers made extensive preparations to ensure the concert ran smoothly. Over 220 staff members, including engineers and coordinators, worked around the clock starting Aug. 6 to set up the stage and equipment. The stadium was divided into fan zones, food courts, VIP areas, and media sections.

Safety and security were a top priority. Emergency services, fire brigades, and medical teams were present throughout the venue. There were 26 entrance checkpoints with metal detectors and scanners, and ambulance teams were stationed at key points to provide immediate medical assistance if needed.