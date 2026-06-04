Tokayev Links Patriotism and Reform Agenda at State Symbols Day Ceremony

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev used Kazakhstan’s State Symbols Day ceremony on June 4 to highlight the country’s development path ahead of the 35th anniversary of independence, emphasizing patriotism, constitutional governance and the need to prepare for a rapidly changing world, according to Akorda.

Speaking at a flag-raising ceremony in Astana, Tokayev described respect for state symbols as a reflection of national unity and civic responsibility.

“Respect for state symbols is the highest measure of patriotic spirit,” he said.

Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan will celebrate the 35th anniversary of its independence this year, calling the milestone an opportunity to assess the country’s achievements and define strategic priorities for the future.

“We must meet this anniversary through hard work and tangible results. Kazakhstan has embarked on the main path of sustainable development as a state striving for progress in all spheres of public life,” Tokayev said.

A significant part of the President’s address focused on the country’s constitutional reforms. Tokayev described the Constitution adopted through a nationwide referendum as a long-term foundation for Kazakhstan’s political development.

“This Constitution will lead our people forward to new heights of world civilization,” he said, adding that its importance would only grow amid an era marked by technological breakthroughs, political instability and armed conflicts.

He noted that the Constitution will enter into force on July 1. Elections to the unicameral Kurultai are scheduled for August, while the composition of the Kazakhstan People’s Council (Qazaqstan Khalyq Kenesi) will be formed in September, marking the next stages in the country’s political transformation.

Tokayev also linked Kazakhstan’s modernization efforts to the country’s historical legacy. He pointed to the connection between modern statehood and the traditions of the Great Steppe, noting that a new landmark dedicated to the achievements of steppe civilization will soon be built in Astana.

Kazakh President highlighted recent efforts to promote research on the legacy of the Golden Horde, including an international symposium held in the capital with UNESCO support. He described the Golden Horde as a major medieval power with advanced institutions of governance, diplomacy, communications and trade.

Looking ahead, Tokayev emphasized the opportunities and challenges presented by technological transformation, particularly artificial intelligence and digitalization.

“Total digitalization and artificial intelligence have created a new boundless space that offers unique opportunities for unprecedented forms and methods of development,” Tokayev said.

According to him, only nations that are energetic, resilient and future-oriented will be able to take full advantage of these opportunities. He expressed confidence that Kazakhstan’s younger generation is capable of meeting that challenge.

State Symbols Day is observed annually on June 4 to commemorate the adoption of Kazakhstan’s national flag, coat of arms and anthem, which serve as key symbols of the country’s sovereignty and independence.