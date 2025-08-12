Tokayev Proposes National Contest to Name Kazakhstan’s First Nuclear Plant

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed launching a nationwide competition to name Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant on Aug. 12. Speaking at the Akorda during a meeting with 24 Kazakh school students who won medals at prestigious international olympiads, Tokayev said the plant’s construction marked a historic milestone in the nation’s energy and innovation sectors.

“The nuclear power plant is not just an energy facility, but a vivid symbol of scientific and technological progress. At the moment, it has no name. Since it is the first in our country, I believe we can announce a nationwide competition for the best name. I invite you to take part and show creativity, perhaps your ideas will be considered when the decision is made,” said Tokayev.

He highlighted the students’ determination and intellectual achievements, noting their victories in chemistry, mathematics, physics, geography, computer science, and biology. This year’s winners earned four gold, 11 silver, and nine bronze medals, adding to Kazakhstan’s record of nearly 200 gold, more than 300 silver, and approximately 500 bronze medals in international academic competitions since last year.

He also thanked teachers and parents for raising a generation with high intellectual potential, emphasizing that Kazakhstan’s future depends on creative, knowledgeable, and dedicated youth.

Highlighting the government’s efforts to support young talent, Tokayev announced that starting next year, winners of international olympiads will be eligible for the Bolashak international scholarship program. He also cited initiatives such as the Keleshek mektepteri (Schools of the future) and increased support for young scientists as part of broader plans to build a skilled workforce for the future.

“Our country needs scientists, engineers, teachers, doctors and other highly skilled professionals. Specialists in artificial intelligence will be in especially high demand. Through innovation and advanced technology, we are laying a strong foundation for the nation’s development for decades to come,” said Tokayev.

The president concluded by presenting gold medalists with certificates for 1,500 monthly calculation indices (MCIs), silver medalists with 1,000 MCIs, and bronze medalists with 500 MCIs.