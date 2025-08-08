Kazakhstan Launches Preliminary Works at First Nuclear Power Plant

ASTANA – Kazakhstan held the ceremonial start of preliminary activities for the planned high-capacity nuclear power plant (NPP) in the village of Ulken, Zhambyl district, Almaty Region, on Aug. 8. Engineering surveys began to determine the optimal site and prepare design documentation, reported the Atomic Energy Agency.

The event was attended by Atomic Energy Agency Chairman Almassadam Satkaliyev and Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev. Specialists from Rosatom’s engineering division have started drilling the first exploratory well and collecting soil samples. These studies will assess seismic stability, hydrogeological conditions, and other key parameters needed to ensure the plant’s safety and reliability.

In total, at least 50 wells, each ranging in depth from 30 to 120 meters, will be drilled during this stage. The survey results will guide the final decision on the exact location of the plant.

The start of engineering surveys is a fundamental stage, as they provide a comprehensive analysis of the site’s geological, seismic, hydrological, and environmental characteristics. This ensures compliance with national and international safety standards, minimizes environmental and man-made risks, and lays the foundation for effective plant design.

“I would like to point out that the NPP construction project is being implemented with broad public backing – over 70% of citizens supported it in last year’s national referendum,” Satkaliyev said. “The example of the village of Ulken is particularly indicative: 97% of residents participated, and about 90% voted in favor, giving the project a strong public mandate.”

The future plant will use modern generation III+ pressurized water reactors (PWRs), each with a capacity of 1,200 MW. This technology meets the strictest international safety standards and is already in operation or under construction in Russia, Belarus, Türkiye, Bangladesh, Egypt, and China. The reactors have a 60-year service life, which can be extended by an additional 20 years.

Rosatom was appointed to lead an international consortium for the plant’s construction in June, following “open and constructive” negotiations with top global reactor manufacturers. The shortlist included Rosatom, China National Nuclear Corporation, Électricité de France, and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power.

Satkaliyev stressed that Kazakhstan will remain the sole owner, operator, and producer of uranium fuel, retaining full control over all technological processes.