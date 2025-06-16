Kazakhstan to Fully Own and Control Operations of First Nuclear Power Plant

ASTANA – Russia’s Rosatom was announced on June 14 to lead an international consortium to build Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant. Kazakhstan’s Atomic Energy Agency Chairman Almassadam Satkaliyev said that Kazakhstan will be the sole owner, operator, and producer of uranium fuel, as well as the holder of all technological processes of its future nuclear power plant.

“We understand that this involves large-scale investments in Kazakhstan’s economy. And I can say with full responsibility: the risks of dependence on Russia for nuclear technologies are minimal, virtually nonexistent. All of this is stipulated in the contract,” said Satkaliyev, a former energy minister.

Kazakhstan, the world’s leading uranium producer, voted in favor of a nuclear power plant in its national referendum in October 2024.

Rosatom was chosen from a shortlist of major global contenders, including China National Nuclear Corporation, Électricité de France, and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power.

What motivated the selection?

According to Satkaliyev, one of the key conditions of the competitive selection was to ensure the independent and efficient operation of the plant by relying on local Kazakh specialists. The project aims to establish a full-fledged nuclear cluster in the country, one that is self-sufficient at every stage.

In a separate comment for The Astana Times, the Kazakh agency said Rosatom is the “pioneer of nuclear technologies globally, with the most advanced and experienced ‘nuclear school’ in the world.”

“The world’s first nuclear power plant began operating in Obninsk in 1954. It is also worth noting that the world’s first industrial fast-neutron reactor, the BN-350, was built using Russian technology and operated in our city of Aktau, on the shores of the Caspian Sea [a Soviet-designed fast-breeder reactor located in Aktau, which operated between 1972 and 1999],” said the agency, which was created in March.

All reactors have a design lifespan of 60 years from a technical standpoint. However, nuclear reactors such as the APR1000 (Korea) and EPR1200 (France) lack operational experience, unlike Russia’s VVER-1200, China’s HPR1000, and Korea’s APR1400, which are already in use.

“It is important to note that Russia and China are currently building more than 20 reactors both domestically and abroad. In contrast, France and South Korea are constructing just two each, including APR1400 units in Korea, APR1000 units in the Czech Republic, and EPR1600 reactors in the United Kingdom,” said the agency.

It also emphasized that Russia and China have “broader experience participating in international consortia” and are “therefore more capable of integrating equipment from various manufacturers within a single project.”

According to Kazakhstan’s agency, only Russia and China can independently offer the full range of services, from financing and localizing parts of the nuclear fuel cycle to workforce training, design, construction, and the management and reprocessing of spent nuclear fuel.

The agency emphasized that the choice was not a political one. It reflects Kazakhstan’s energy security interests and development priorities.

“In terms of geopolitical balance, we maintain a neutral stance: the consortium remains open to other technological solutions, and key decisions are made at the interagency level, taking into account national interests and international commitments,” the agency said.

Kazakhstan will continue its engagement with short-listed companies from France and South Korea.

Environmental and social concerns

When asked how Kazakhstan will minimize environmental and social risks associated with the construction of a nuclear power plant, the agency stated that the work will include a comprehensive environmental assessment based on the International Atomic Energy Agency and Environmental Impact Assessment standards. It is expected to entail evaluations of the impact on biodiversity, water resources, and local communities.

“Based on the findings, technical measures, modern filtration and containment systems, engineering protections for water bodies and soil, and restoration plans for affected areas will be developed,” the agency said.

The officials also promise equal involvement of experts, government representatives, and other stakeholders in public hearings and independent monitoring.

“Training and awareness programs will be developed for both personnel and the public to ensure a high level of emergency preparedness and build trust in the project,” it added.

Nuclear waste disposal

The IAEA emphasizes the crucial importance of safely disposing of nuclear waste, including the safe, secure, and sustainable management of spent fuel. This involves storing it once it is removed from the nuclear power plant’s core and then either processing, recycling, or disposing of it.

According to Kazakhstan’s agency, operating a nuclear power plant generates up to 60 cubic meters of radioactive waste per year for a 1,200-megawatt reactor unit. Over 60 years of operation, a two-unit plant would produce around 7,200 tons of waste.

“By comparison, a coal-fired power plant produces hundreds of thousands of tons of waste every year,” the agency added.

The management of spent nuclear fuel is considered separately. Spent fuel still contains unused uranium, which can be reprocessed and reused in the production of new nuclear fuel, significantly increasing the efficiency of the nuclear fuel cycle.

“At a two-unit plant with 1,200-megawatt reactors, approximately 50 tons of spent nuclear fuel are generated annually, with a total volume of around five cubic meters per year,” the agency said.

Kazakhstan’s current legislation on radioactive waste management outlines safety requirements for handling radioactive waste, not only from nuclear power plants, but also from such sectors as medicine, industry, and scientific research.

The National Nuclear Center in Kurchatov in eastern Kazakhstan has long been responsible for accepting solid radioactive waste and spent ionizing radiation sources for long-term storage.

A potential second nuclear power plant

According to Satkaliyev, a separate framework agreement with China on cooperation in the nuclear sector is planned to be signed.

“We want to see Chinese technologies in Kazakhstan for the construction of another nuclear power plant,” said Satkaliyev. “Realistically, there are not many countries in the world capable of managing the entire nuclear cycle on their own. And without a doubt, China is one of the few that possesses all the necessary technologies and a strong industrial base. Our next top priority is cooperation with China.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit Kazakhstan this week to hold bilateral talks with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and attend the second Central Asia-China summit.