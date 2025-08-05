Tokayev Calls for Regional Cooperation at UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries 

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for enhanced international partnerships, regional connectivity, and inclusive development to overcome the challenges faced by landlocked nations during his address at the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries on Aug. 5 in Awaza, Turkmenistan.

Tokayev thanked the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov for the initiative to convene the conference, and expressed gratitude to the UN Secretary-General António Guterres for his commitment to addressing the challenges and realizing the opportunities of landlocked developing countries (LLDCs).

Kazakhstan’s role in supporting LLDCs

He recalled that more than two decades ago, Kazakhstan took a leading role by hosting the First UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, marking the beginning of its long-standing engagement in this enduring process, as reported by Akorda.

“That historic event paved the way for the Almaty Program of Action, which placed the questions of LLDCs on the global development agenda for the first time. We gather today in Awaza with renewed determination and shared purpose to take this agenda another step forward,” he said.

Challenges and geopolitical vulnerabilities of LLDCs

According to him, the 32 landlocked developing countries represent over half a billion people. Many of them continue to face obstacles in obtaining finance, technology, and access to global markets. He stated that limited regional transport links remained the primary challenge for landlocked countries, resulting in various economic difficulties, including high transit and trade costs, as well as increased vulnerability to geopolitical dynamics.

“These constraints add poverty and limit competitiveness. They are further exacerbated by conflicts, economic sanctions, supply chain disruptions and rising global mistrust. Nevertheless, Kazakhstan believes that LLDCs must be seen as equal and promising partners in shaping global agenda solutions. The voices of landlocked developing countries must be stronger, our cooperation deeper and collective ambition bolder,” said Tokayev.

President Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan fully supports the Awaza Program of Action as a roadmap toward a resilient, inclusive and sustainable future.

“This important endeavor must be matched by renewed political will of transit countries, international development and financial institutions. Innovative financial mechanisms are needed to boost investments in key sectors like transport, energy and digital infrastructure,” he said.

Climate change and Regional Climate Summit

Tokayev named climate change as another pressing question. Many LLDCs face water scarcity, glacier loss, desertification and other extreme weather events. Addressing these challenges requires coordinated regional efforts and strong international support, he said.

“I believe that climate action must remain balanced and inclusive, matching the legitimate development needs of nations. To strengthen our joint climate efforts, I invite all of you to take part at the Regional Climate Summit to be held in Astana in partnership with the UN in April next year,” the President said.

Connectivity, infrastructure, and digital transformation

He noted that Kazakhstan, together with its friends and partners, is working to enhance regional connectivity, advance digital transformation, and promote long-term sustainable growth. He emphasized that priority is placed on developing transport corridors and transit infrastructure along the North-South route and the Middle Corridor, and noted that the country’s long-term goal is to establish an integrated network of rail, road, air, and logistics centers.

“This will increase Kazakhstan’s position as the Eurasian transit hub, which now provides nearly 85% of all continental traffic between Asia and Europe. We are also investing in digital connectivity. Kazakhstan has established the Alem.AI Artificial Intelligence Center in Astana and recently launched a supercomputer. Our doors are open for scientific collaboration and we welcome our partners to join us,” he said.

Central Asia: from landlocked to landlinked

Speaking on regional matters, Tokayev emphasized that Central Asia’s experience demonstrates that geography does not define destiny. He stated that “we are moving from the landlocked to the landlinked future,” noting that the region shows remarkable resilience in its socio-economic development and demonstrates that, with political will, strategic investment, and international partnership, landlocked status can become a strong impetus for growth – not an impediment.

“Two days ago, Kazakhstan signed the Host Country Agreement with the United Nations on the establishment of the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan, with its headquarter in Almaty. I am confident that it is a major achievement for the entire region and fully complements the noble goals of the Awaza Program,” Tokayev said, expressing gratitude to the UN Secretary-General and all Central Asian partners for supporting Kazakhstan’s initiative.