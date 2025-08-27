Kazakhstan and Jordan Set Course for Stronger Strategic Partnership

ASTANA — President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan held talks on Aug. 27 in the Kazakh capital, reaffirming their commitment to deepening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation.

During the meeting, President Tokayev expressed gratitude to King Abdullah II for accepting the invitation to visit Kazakhstan and highlighted the effective development of Kazakh-Jordanian relations. He underscored the importance of enhancing political, economic, and humanitarian ties, noting common values of tolerance and mutual respect shared by both nations, reported Akorda.

King Abdullah II emphasized the significance of the visit as a continuation of his earlier discussions with President Tokayev in Amman. He reaffirmed Jordan’s readiness to strengthen cooperation across various sectors and highlighted the strong bonds of friendship between the two countries.

The talks continued in an expanded format with the participation of official delegations. The officials confirmed their intention to increase bilateral trade turnover to $500 million, with Kazakhstan offering 60 types of non-resource goods worth $250 million for export to the Jordanian market.

President Tokayev also expressed support for cooperation between Kazatomprom and the Jordanian Uranium Mining Company (JUMCO) in the nuclear sector, and invited Jordan to explore opportunities in transport and logistics connectivity between Central Asia and the Middle East.

Both leaders noted the substantial potential for partnership in agriculture, tourism, and digitalization, while the Jordanian side proposed cooperation in medicine, pharmaceuticals, halal industry, and defense manufacturing.

Royal Jordanian Airlines plans to launch direct flights between Amman and Almaty next year, which is expected to boost business and people-to-people exchanges.

The officials also expressed interest in expanding cultural and academic cooperation, including joint research projects and university partnerships.

King Abdullah II of Jordan presented President Tokayev with the Kingdom’s highest state award, the Order of Al-Nahda, recognizing his significant contribution to strengthening friendship and cooperation between Jordan and Kazakhstan.

President Tokayev expressed deep gratitude, calling the award a symbol of the close and trusting relations between the two countries and a powerful impetus for further partnership.