Tokayev Visits Jordan to Strengthen Trade and Economic Cooperation

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Amman on Feb. 19 to bolster cooperation, trade, and economic relations between Kazakhstan and Jordan.

During his meetings with King Abdullah II Bin Al Hussein and Crown Prince Al Hussein, Tokayev extended congratulations on the silver jubilee of King Abdullah II’s reign, emphasizing Jordan’s continued prosperity and global influence through innovative initiatives.

King Abdullah II expressed optimism about new opportunities for the private sector across various fields, including trade, investment, industry, agriculture, transport, tourism, energy, digitization, and pharmaceuticals, highlighting the potential for enhanced economic collaboration.

The leaders also highlighted cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Nearly 300 Jordanian students are currently enrolled in Kazakh medical universities.

Following the negotiations, they adopted a Joint Statement. They witnessed the signing of several other documents, including a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on industrial cooperation, a MoU on cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy, a MoU and cooperation between the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy and the Jordanian Ministry of Industry and Trade and Supply, a cooperation agreement between the Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund and the Jordanian Ministry of Investment, and a MoU and cooperation on media interaction.

Additionally, ten interdepartmental and commercial documents were signed during Tokayev’s visit.