Kazakhstan’s Crime Rate Falls, but Tokayev Warns of Rising Threats

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised Kazakhstan’s sharp decline in crime over recent years but issued a stark warning about emerging threats that could undermine public safety and national security. Speaking at the first expanded meeting of law enforcement agencies, Tokayev outlined both the country’s achievements and the challenges that remain.

Humanization and modernization of justice

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to the rule of law, Tokayev announced a forthcoming law on the prevention of offenses, expected to be finalized by the end of the year. He also emphasized the importance of digitizing legal workflows, adopting artificial intelligence in the justice system, and enhancing defenses against cybercrime and digital fraud.

In a significant step to modernize the penal system, Tokayev signed a new law on amnesty, which will apply to over 15,000 convicts. At the same time, he paid tribute to the families of law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty, emphasizing the importance of maintaining morale, professionalism and trust within the justice system.

“Kazakhstan’s future depends on strong institutions and a society grounded in fairness and safety,” Tokayev said. “Our achievements are real, but we cannot afford to let our guard down.”

Less crime on streets and at home

Since 2019, the country has seen a nearly 50% drop in overall criminal offenses, according to official data. Robberies, burglaries, thefts and hooliganism have declined fourfold, while the number of murders has dropped by 30%. Crime in public spaces has fallen by 80%, making streets significantly safer, Tokayev emphasized.

Progress has also been made in addressing domestic violence and protecting vulnerable populations. In the first half of 2025 alone, crimes of medium and higher severity in the domestic sphere fell by 30%. Over the past five years, violations of women’s rights have decreased by 50%. Tokayev noted a growing zero-tolerance attitude toward domestic abuse and emphasized the improvement of support systems for victims.

Looking ahead, Tokayev announced the development of the Children of Kazakhstan program — a new initiative that will consolidate existing and new efforts to protect children’s rights and ensure their well-being.

Challenges old and new

However, he also stressed that serious challenges remain. He pointed to drug addiction and trafficking as critical threats, especially among young people. “This is a serious problem that cannot be ignored,” he said.

In 2025, law enforcement shut down 83 drug laboratories, and drug seizures increased by 84%. Penalties for drug production have also been toughened, with life imprisonment now a possible sentence.

Cybersecurity and fraud prevention

President Tokayev placed special emphasis on combating online and telephone fraud, noting that it is rising globally. These crimes are often carried out by well-organized criminal groups operating from abroad, making investigations more complex. In this context, preventive measures are of critical importance.

To counter these threats, Kazakhstan has established a modern anti-fraud center within the National Bank, which monitors and blocks suspicious transactions.

“Additionally, the government is introducing shared responsibility between banks and mobile operators when fraud is committed using their infrastructure,” Tokayev said.

He emphasized the urgent need to enhance the protection of citizens’ personal data, deeming it a national priority in the digital era.

Combating shadow economy

On the economic front, Tokayev highlighted improvements in financial transparency. Kazakhstan’s anti-money laundering system now meets international standards, and the shadow economy has shrunk from 23% to 16% of GDP since 2019. Still, President Tokayev acknowledged that illicit economic activity remains a serious concern.

The Prosecutor General’s Office is currently monitoring hundreds of infrastructure projects totaling 34 trillion tenge (approximately US$65.1 billion). While this oversight is necessary, Tokayev emphasized the importance of protecting domestic businesses from undue pressure or unjustified prosecution.

He also shared a striking statistic: over the past three years, more than 150 billion tenge (US$287.4 million) seized from corrupt officials has been redirected toward building 89 schools, 61 of which are already open.

Engaging with international finance intelligence

On the same day, President Tokayev met with Elzbieta Frankow-Jaskiewicz, Chairwoman of the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units, to discuss strengthening international cooperation in the fight against money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

Tokayev emphasized the Egmont Group’s vital role in strengthening global financial security and asset recovery, reaffirming Kazakhstan’s commitment to aligning its anti-money laundering efforts with international standards.