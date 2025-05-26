One Year Since Kazakhstan Criminalized Domestic Violence: What Numbers Reveal

ASTANA – Last year, Kazakhstan adopted a major law criminalizing domestic violence following nationwide outrage over the murder of Saltanat Nukenova in November 2023. Just over a year after the law was signed, The Astana Times examines official data and accounts from crisis centers on whether the new legal framework is delivering on its promises.

The amendments officially came into force on June 16, 2024. The law, widely referred to as the Saltanat law, criminalized the intentional infliction of minor bodily harm and beatings.

It also introduced life imprisonment for individuals convicted of pedophilia and/or the murder of children, administrative liability for bullying and cyberbullying of minors, and criminal liability for inciting or aiding suicide.

Official data

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, between June 16 and Dec. 31, 2024, reports of domestic violence dropped by 28% to 40,000 cases. During the same period in 2023, 55,000 cases were recorded.

In the first quarter of 2025, over 17,200 reports were received, down 21.3% from the 22,000 cases reported during the same period in 2024. Administrative action was taken against 28,500 offenders, and 7,700 of them were placed under arrest.

“District police inspectors issued 27,042 protective orders. Courts imposed special behavior requirements on 6,000 offenders, of whom 5,300 were prohibited from drinking alcohol,” the ministry said in a written comment for The Astana Times.

The ministry also reported enhanced police control, with 6,700 violations of imposed restrictions stopped and 22% more violations prevented in domestic settings compared to the previous year. Four offenders were temporarily evicted from their homes for up to 30 days. Courts ordered mandatory psychological assistance for nine offenders.

Currently, 74 crisis centers in Kazakhstan assist victims of domestic violence, 61 of which have shelters.

In a separate report, the ministry noted that domestic homicides declined by 6.4%, while cases of grievous bodily harm dropped by 25.5%. The number of women among homicide victims decreased by 20.8%, and the number of children by 28.6%.

Tip of the iceberg

Official figures offer a starting point to evaluate the law’s impact, but they likely represent only a fraction of cases. Underreporting remains a persistent challenge.

The 2018 sample survey on domestic violence conducted by the UN indicates that only 8% of women who experienced intimate partner violence reported it to the police, and just 3% sought help from medical professionals. Survivors tend to choose not to file a complaint in fear of retaliation, social stigma, financial dependence and lack of trust in law enforcement agencies.

Around half (51%) of women in the study said that they had never told anyone about their partner’s violence.

An epidemic of violence

Experts on the ground warn that deeper challenges remain. Speaking to The Astana Times, Anna Ryl, director of the Korgau crisis center in Astana, said the law is working: police respond more actively, and offenders are increasingly afraid of criminal charges.

However, many women refuse to proceed with criminal cases. Fear of having a criminal record attached to their family name and themselves personally often compels victims to withdraw complaints. Sometimes this results in women being fined for alleged false calls.

Ryl noted that most offenders blame alcohol as the reason behind their acts of violence.

“It is alcohol, addictions and gambling that are the cause of conflicts, and women with children are left alone to withstand it,” she said.

She stressed the urgent need for more preventive measures, including addiction treatment centers, to address the root causes of violence.

Ryl also pointed out that the original idea for family support centers was broader – to assist any families facing hardship, not just victims of domestic violence.

“Family support centers should focus on prevention and support for all categories of families, not just post-violence intervention, since no one wants to deal with dysfunctional families – and that’s where violence starts,” she said.

Challenges remain for crisis centers themselves. While 2024 was a relatively strong year for support services, 2025 has proven more difficult due to new licensing requirements. Many regional centers have to buy equipment at their own expense and are overwhelmed with consultations, all while operating without sufficient state support.

The situation is better in Astana, where strong cooperation between the city administration and the employment department has allowed the crisis center to expand services to a broader range of vulnerable families. However, disparities remain across the regions.

Zero tolerance for violence

Promoting zero tolerance for violence is an important aspect of building a safer society. It sends a strong message that all forms of violence are unacceptable and will not be normalized. When paired with education and systemic reform, it offers a powerful framework for change.

In Kazakhstan, this remains a work in progress.

“Society has become far less tolerant of such behavior,” said Khalida Azhigulova, a human rights lawyer and Doctor of Law (PhD), in a written comment for The Astana Times.

“This shift is reflected in the cancel culture, where major companies terminate contracts with public figures accused of violence against women. Public condemnation of those involved in domestic abuse has also intensified. Victims now have a real opportunity to hold perpetrators criminally accountable,” she explained.

Azhigulova noted that courts have issued several rulings holding parents administratively responsible for long-term bullying committed by their children. Children should no longer be expected to endure bullying, she stressed, and parents who fail to properly raise and guide their children will also be held accountable.

Azhigulova added that the introduction of criminal liability for sexual harassment of children under 16 represents significant progress. The law specifically applies to teachers, educators and sports coaches who engage in inappropriate behavior toward their students. It sends a powerful signal that society will not tolerate the harassment of children.

While legislative changes such as the landmark law represent meaningful progress, consistent enforcement, public education and a long-term cultural shift are essential to creating an environment where everyone feels safe and valued.