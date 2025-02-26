Kazakhstan Opens 61 New Schools, More Planned for 2025 Using Confiscated Funds

ASTANA — Kazakhstan will construct 28 new schools, using the Education Infrastructure Support Fund funds, to provide space for 22,000 students.

This fund, which was established following President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s instructions, is funded by assets confiscated from corrupt individuals. The fund’s primary goal is to address school overcrowding and replace outdated or unsafe buildings by financing the construction, reconstruction, and expansion of educational facilities, as reported by the Education Ministry’s press service on Feb. 25.

Zhaiyk Makhsutov, head of the Department of Infrastructure Development, highlighted that the government is prioritizing the creation of comfortable learning environments for children. Currently, 61 new schools have been commissioned, accommodating 74,400 students, with 29 schools in rural areas.

Last year, 25 new schools were constructed, most in the capital and regions like Mangystau, Almaty, and Zhambyl. These educational institutions use modern technologies to ensure a comfortable and practical learning experience.

So far, the Education Infrastructure Support Fund has financed the construction of 89 schools, creating nearly 100,000 new student spaces and significantly improving the country’s educational infrastructure.