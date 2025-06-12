Human Capital Investment is Crucial for Kazakh Demographic Future, Says UNFPA Top Official 

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s population is steadily increasing, with almost one-third under the age of 15, placing the country at a pivotal demographic turning point. According to Florence Bauer, Regional Director of UNFPA for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, this youth represents both a tremendous opportunity and a critical responsibility. In an exclusive interview with The Astana Times, Bauer outlined how Kazakhstan and Central Asia can harness this demographic trend through targeted investment in young people, women, and healthy aging.

A young population with tremendous potential

Bauer highlighted that Kazakhstan is in a unique demographic position, with a high proportion of children and adolescents. She noted that nearly a third of the population is under 15, which presents significant opportunities for future growth and innovation.

“We foresee an increasing number of young people entering into the labor market in the coming years – and that can really contribute to the development of the country,” she said.

At the same time, Kazakhstan is also witnessing an increase in life expectancy. According to Bauer, this is a positive development, although it requires thoughtful planning to support a healthy aging population.

“People live longer lives… that also provides a potential. What is important is for the country to invest in human capital and put people at the center of budget and policy decisions,” she noted.

Investing in skills, gender equality, and reproductive health

To turn its demographic advantage into long-term prosperity, Bauer emphasized that Kazakhstan should focus on education, particularly skills development for the future economy. She said that young people must be prepared not only through formal education but also through opportunities to enter the green and digital sectors.

“It is about giving them the opportunity to acquire new skills… to access the green economy, the digital economy, and to deal with climate change,” she said.

Reproductive health is also a priority area. Bauer emphasized that providing access to accurate information and services is key to enabling young people, especially girls, to plan their lives effectively.

“It is fundamental that they have information on their reproductive health, so that they can also plan for the decisions that they are going to make in terms of the family, the career and the different activities that they want to have in their life,” she said.

Women, too, represent a major untapped resource in Kazakhstan’s development. Bauer pointed out that they remain underrepresented in the labor market due to persistent social and structural barriers.

“There is a tremendous opportunity by having policies in place that will enable women to have a family and a career if she wants to do that,” she said.

The UNFPA has worked closely with the Kazakh government to expand youth-friendly health services and continues to support the country in advancing gender equality, preventing domestic violence, and planning for long-term demographic trends.

Challenges of aging and economic vulnerability for women

One of the less visible, but growing concerns is the feminization of aging and poverty. Women tend to live longer than men, but often lack financial security in older age due to time spent outside the workforce caring for families. Bauer said this imbalance must be addressed through both immediate and long-term policy responses.

She stressed the need for Kazakhstan to build systems that support both working women and the aging population, including accessible childcare and lifelong healthcare.

On domestic violence, a problem that intersects with generational trauma and child development, Bauer commended Kazakhstan for passing new legislation but urged continued efforts to change social norms.

“Violence is never acceptable. This is what we have to continue to work together with partners to ensure that it is understood by the whole society that violence should never be used,” she noted.

She underscored the importance of engaging men and boys in this process. UNFPA, she said, works with a range of partners to challenge harmful norms and promote healthier models of masculinity.

Domestic violence is associated with broader social problems, including bullying in childhood and the perpetuation of intergenerational violence.

“We often see the perpetrators of violence are themselves survivors of violence… It is important to identify cases as early as possible because they have implications for every member of the family,” she said.

A regional perspective: planning for the future

Looking beyond Kazakhstan, Bauer noted similar demographic patterns across Central Asia. With the regional population expected to rise from 80 million to 114 million by 2050, she underscored the urgency of preparing for a wave of young people entering the labor market. It is a tremendous opportunity, she said, but only if countries invest wisely in skills, in women, in healthy aging.

According to her, with the right investments, Kazakhstan is well-positioned to transform its demographic changes into lasting social and economic progress.

“Kazakhstan is a solid country, and has a big opportunity to take advantage of the demographic dividend over the coming years,” she said.