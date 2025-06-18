Dimash Qudaibergen Performs at Central Asia – China Summit, Highlights Cultural Ties

ASTANA – Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen performed the Chinese-language song “The Crown” at a ceremonial evening on June 17, as part of the second Central Asia – China summit.

This song is the Chinese version of “Kim Yeken” (“Who is it” in Kazakh) composed by Kazakh musician Ulykpan Zholdassov, and was first performed by Qudaibergen during his solo concert in Astana in 2017, reported Dimash News.

The performance took place during the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Kazakhstan at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The summit gathered the heads of state from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan to advance regional cooperation with China.

As part of the summit’s lead-up events, Chinese broadcaster CGTN invited Qudaibergen to participate in its special lecture series Ideas Change the World with a segment titled China – Central Asia: Cultural Dialogue, filmed at the Nazarbayev University.

“Today, we are here to talk about China and Central Asia. I am truly honored to be with you as a cultural representative. We are neighbors brought together by destiny. And my sincere wish is that all neighbors, brotherly nations, and countries of the world live in unity, peace, and prosperity,” he said, expressing hope that the enduring friendship between Kazakhstan and China would continue to flourish through mutual respect and cultural exchange.

Recently, Qudaibergen announced an upcoming international vocal competition in collaboration with China’s Hunan TV, the producers of the I am a Singer show, during a May 26 singer’s creative evening in Almaty.