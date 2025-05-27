Dimash Qudaibergen to Launch International Vocal Competition with China’s Hunan TV

ASTANA – World-renowned Kazakh artist Dimash Qudaibergen announced an upcoming international vocal competition in collaboration with China’s Hunan TV, the producers of the I am a Singer show during a May 26 singer’s creative evening in Almaty.

“This will be an international vocal competition, similar in scale to I am a Singer, but in a completely new format and direction. I will be the producer of this project, and will also be a member of the jury,” said Qudaibergen.

The event brought together nearly 10,000 people at Almaty Arena – locals and international guests from 40 countries – to celebrate Qudaibergen’s birthday. The event featured open discussions on topics related to Qudaibergen’s creative journey and career, with interactive segments where hosts invited him to answer quiz-style questions, reported Dimash News.

The evening opened with a heartfelt collective rendition of “Happy Birthday to You”, sung by the entire audience in harmony.

Another major announcement revealed that the musical film “Stranger” will premiere in cinemas across Kazakhstan on May 27. The film was shot during Qudaibergen’s solo concerts held in Astana on Sept. 13-14 last year.

The evening also included an announcement of a new concert in Qudaibergen’s Stranger tour. A teaser video revealed the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York as the next venue.