Kazakh, Kyrgyz Aitys Artists Perform at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris for First Time

ASTANA – For the first time in history, UNESCO Headquarters in Paris hosted an international Aitys – the traditional poetic duel of improvisation – featuring Kazakh and Kyrgyz akyns (poets) on May 17, marking the 10th anniversary of Aitysh/Aitys: Art of Improvisation being inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, in a written address, Chairman of the Mazhilis, a lower house of the Kazakh Parliament, Yerlan Koshanov underlined the significance of this gathering at UNESCO as a strong testament to the international recognition of Aitys.

The event brought together eight renowned akyns, four from each country, for poetic duels performed in pairs. Following brilliant performances and an open jury vote based on the “qos baige” (shared prize) principle, the Grand Prix was awarded to Aibek Kaliyev (Kazakhstan) and Azamat Bolgonbaev (Kyrgyz Republic), first place diplomas to Didar Kamiyev and Akmatbek Sultan uulu, second place diplomas to Meirbek Sultankhan and Amantai Kutmanaliev, and third place diplomas to Abai Zholmagambetov and Maksat Kuluev.

Special honorary certificates were also awarded to veteran Kazakh akyn Boribay Orazymbet and renowned Kyrgyz Aitysh artist Akmatbek Sultan uulu for the best exploration in their performances of the common heritage of the Turkic peoples.

The event embodied a celebration of the spiritual depth and emotional power of Aitys, reaffirming its role as a force of unity among peoples. This historical gathering, jointly organized by the Permanent Delegations of Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic to UNESCO, also became a vivid reflection of the shared intangible cultural heritage of both countries.