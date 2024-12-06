Bibisara Assaubayeva Tops FIDE World Rankings in Three Categories

ASTANA — Kazakh chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva secured the top spot in three International Chess Federation (FIDE) world rankings, excelling in the under-20 category, blitz, and rapid formats.

According to the Khabar TV channel, Assaubayeva has also made a strong impression among women, ranking 13th overall and placing in the top 10 in both blitz and rapid. A women’s grandmaster since 2019, she achieved international acclaim by winning the World Blitz Championship.

Additionally, as a member of Kazakhstan’s women’s national chess team, Assaubayeva earned a silver medal at the Chess Olympiad, marking a historic milestone for the nation.