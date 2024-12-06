Bibisara Assaubayeva Tops FIDE World Rankings in Three Categories

By Nagima Abuova in Sports on 6 December 2024

ASTANA — Kazakh chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva secured the top spot in three International Chess Federation (FIDE) world rankings, excelling in the under-20 category, blitz, and rapid formats.

Bibisara Assaubayeva. Phot credit: World Chess X account

According to the Khabar TV channel, Assaubayeva has also made a strong impression among women, ranking 13th overall and placing in the top 10 in both blitz and rapid. A women’s grandmaster since 2019, she achieved international acclaim by winning the World Blitz Championship.

Additionally, as a member of Kazakhstan’s women’s national chess team, Assaubayeva earned a silver medal at the Chess Olympiad, marking a historic milestone for the nation.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our X, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »