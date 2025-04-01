Recovered Assets Fund New Medical Facilities in Pavlodar Region 

ASTANA – The Kazakh government has allocated 228 million tenge (US$452,761) from recovered illegally withdrawn assets to build medical facilities in villages of the Pavlodar Region.

The funds will be used to implement projects in the rural areas of Ekibastuz and Aksu, as well as Irtysh, Zhelezinka, Terenkol districts, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on March 31.

In the village of Bayet, located in the rural area of Ekibastuz, a new obstetric station is planned to be constructed to replace the existing one, which was built in 1983 and is now considered unsuitable for repair. Currently, the village has a population of 822 people.

A medical outpatient clinic will appear in the Irtysh district. The facility will be fully equipped to meet sanitary requirements and standards. The existing medical station in the district currently serves over 1,000 people.

The villages of Ivanovka, Mynkul, and Kurkol are included in the list of priority settlements that need new healthcare facilities due to their remoteness from the existing ones. The nearest district clinics are located at a distance of 18 to 115 kilometers. New medical centers will be constructed in the villages, offering healthcare services directly at the residents’ location.

More than 168,000 people live in the settlements of the Pavlodar Region. The construction of new healthcare facilities will reduce the burden on existing facilities and improve the quality of medical care for the population.

So far, the government has allocated funds from the Special State Fund to construct socially significant facilities throughout the country. These include seven schools, one music school, two sports complexes, a stadium, a multifunctional hospital complex, a regional ambulance station, a Center for the Provision of Special Social Services, a hostel and two kindergartens. Funds have also been allocated for the construction and modernization of water supply systems in the Aralsk district of the Kyzylorda Region.