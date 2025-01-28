LRT to Be Commissioned This Autumn in Astana

ASTANA—The light rail train (LRT) project is nearing completion, with construction scheduled to be finished by summer, Astana Akim (Mayor) Zhenis Kassymbek announced during an expanded government meeting on Jan. 28. He said that the first trains are expected to arrive in September, followed by intensive testing.

Kassymbek noted that a comprehensive program for developing Astana’s transportation system was approved in December last year.

“More than 1,600 buses operate on city routes daily. Over the past two years, the capital’s public transport fleet has been updated by 45%,” he said.

The Astana LRT will feature ground and elevated stations, with 18 stations spanning a total length of 22.4 kilometers. It will also launch 19 units of rolling stock, each capable of carrying 652 passengers. Train intervals are planned to be between four and five minutes. A preliminary recruitment program for training train operators for the light rail lines was also announced.

Discussing the capital’s socio-economic development, Kassymbek reiterated the city’s commitment to creating a modern, comfortable and environmentally sustainable ecosystem.