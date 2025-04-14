Kazakhstan Eyes Expansion of Event Tourism, Plans Five Int’l Events This Year

ASTANA – The Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports seeks to expand the country’s potential in event tourism. This year, Kazakhstan plans to host five major international events, said Nurbol Baizhanov, head of the ministry’s department for the implementation of systemic measures in the tourism sector, at an April 10 briefing in Astana.

Over the past three years, Kazakhstan has hosted 21 international-level events. In 2024, the country held 14 international events, attracting 5,180 foreign delegates. On average, each participant spent around $4,000, generating more than $20.7 million in revenue.

According to Baizhanov, it is essential to systematize events. This includes holding them annually on a regular basis, adding them to the international events calendar, and boosting foreign tourist numbers through active promotion.

The ministry also proposed organizing large-scale events not only in big cities but also in regions.

Along with event tourism, Kazakhstan has significant potential for developing business tourism. Astana will host the 10th World Congress of Neurosurgical Societies on June 27–28, the International Expert Society Congress on July 21–25, and the IFLA World Library and Information Congress on Aug. 18–22, which is expected to bring more than 4,000 delegates from over 130 countries. Officials note the economic effect for the city will be nearly two million euros (US$2.2 million).

Baizhanov also said that in 2024, Kazakhstan welcomed 15.3 million foreign visitors. The number of domestic travelers increased by 900,000, reaching 10.5 million.

Officials plan to improve the tourism statistics system by using data from mobile network operators and tourist spending from bank transactions to better understand tourist flows and tailor marketing strategies.

This year, Astana will also host the Alem Fest music festival with Craig David as a headliner. American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez will also give a concert as part of her Up All Night Tour.