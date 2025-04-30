Astana Prioritizes Trade Barrier Removal During ECO Chairmanship

ASTANA – During its current chairmanship of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Astana is focusing on the elimination of trade barriers and the development of logistics connectivity, Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of Staff of the Kazakh Government Galymzhan Koishybayev stated at the first ECO Ministerial Forum on Sustainable Development on April 27-29 in Arkadag, Turkmenistan.

According to the Prime Minister’s press service, Koishybayev highlighted that Kazakhstan also prioritizes unifying standards and creating digital platforms to support economic integration within the region.

At a meeting with Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (People’s Council) of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Koishybayev expressed Kazakhstan’s interest in establishing a green corridor to implement joint projects in industry, energy, transport and logistics, agriculture, and other sectors.

He emphasized that cooperation in the gas industry could undoubtedly become a solid foundation for strengthening bilateral economic partnership.

Koishybayev also met with Iran’s Vice President Hamid Pourmohammadi, during which both sides underlined the high dynamics of bilateral meetings at all levels, the intensity of interaction in a multilateral format, and significant potential for trade and economic collaboration.

The forum brought together ministers, senior officials from ECO member states, representatives from international organizations, civil society, academia, and the private sector.

Founded in 1985, the ECO comprises ten member states: Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan.