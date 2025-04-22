Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan Strengthen Strategic Partnership

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (People’s Council) of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov discussed the prospects for strengthening the multifaceted strategic partnership at an informal meeting in Turkistan on April 22, reported Akorda.

President Tokayev thanked Berdimuhamedov for visiting Turkistan, the spiritual capital of Kazakhstan and a city of sacred significance for all Turkic peoples.

“It is gratifying that cooperation between our countries is developing successfully. Plans include strategically important projects in the gas industry, as well as in the transport and logistics sector,” he noted.

Berdimuhamedov expressed gratitude for Kazakhstan’s hospitality and support for Turkmenistan’s UN initiative to launch the International Year of Peace and Trust.

The leaders emphasized the need to identify new growth opportunities and implement systemic measures to increase trade turnover to $1 billion in the coming years. They also focused on expanding cooperation in the gas sector, particularly Kazakhstan’s potential involvement in the Galkynysh field development project in partnership with foreign stakeholders.

President Tokayev highlighted the significance of regional transport projects, including the construction of the Turgundi–Herat–Kandahar–Spin-Boldak railway. He noted that its successful implementation would diversify transport routes and open up new export markets.

He also emphasized the key role of the Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan–Iran railway and the Turkmenbashi–Garabogaz–Kazakhstan border highway in enhancing transit potential along the North-South corridor.

In addition to economic and infrastructure projects, the leaders discussed cooperation in education and digitization. Kazakhstan expressed readiness to assist Turkmenistan in digitizing public services and training IT specialists.