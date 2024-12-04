Kazakhstan to Assume Chairmanship of Economic Cooperation Organization in 2025

ASTANA – Kazakhstan will assume the chairmanship of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in 2025, which will be held under the Promoting Regional Transport Connectivity and Sustainable Development motto, said Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu during the 28th ECO Council of Ministers meeting on Dec. 3 in Mashhad, Iran.

During the event, the meeting participants discussed key areas of interaction within the ECO framework and considered proposals for strengthening regional economic cooperation, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Nurtleu, in his speech, emphasized the need to strengthen trade and economic ties between the ECO member countries, focusing on the development of transit transport routes, the launch of high-speed freight trains, the creation of a digital transit system, and the increase of the volume of intra-regional trade.

Nurtleu emphasized the importance of combating climate change and the development of a green economy. In this regard, the ECO member states were invited to participate in the regional climate conference, which will take place in 2026 under the auspices of the UN.

It was also proposed to establish ECO cooperation with the Islamic Organization for Food Security to address common challenges in food security.

ECO was established in 1985 to promote economic, technical and cultural cooperation among the member states: Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan. Kazakhstan has been a member of the ECO since 1992.

Foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Iran discussed bilateral cooperation

On the sidelines of the meeting, Nurtleu held a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi to discuss the cooperation prospects, including the implementation of transport and logistics and joint investment projects.

Nurtleu prioritized the activation of bilateral trade cooperation and the development of further specific measures in this direction. In this context, he talked about the upcoming high-level visits to Iran, which are supposed to give new impetus to economic relations between Astana and Tehran.

Araghchi indicated a willingness to realize both nations’ significant potential for the implementation of agreements and arrangements reached at the high and highest levels.

Foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Pakistan seek to enhance partnership

During the meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the officials discussed bilateral cooperation, expressing satisfaction with the positive dynamics of high-level contacts, as well as exchanged views on cooperation within multilateral structures.

The ministers underlined their commitment to promoting mutually beneficial collaboration in various areas.

The meeting also focused on the prospects for the developing trade and economic ties, highlighting the important role of the bilateral intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation.