Assembly of People of Kazakhstan’s Flags to Travel to Space for 30th Anniversary

ASTANA – Flags with the 30th-anniversary emblem of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan (APK) and the “Assembly’s Youth” logo will be sent to the International Space Station (ISS), reported Kazinform. The Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft, carrying two Roscosmos cosmonauts and one NASA, is set to launch on April 8.

The idea belongs to the youth from Kyzylorda Region, where the APK youth forum will be held on April 7-8. Forum participants will witness the launch, after which the flags will be transferred to the ISS and returned to Earth within a year.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, Kazakh climbers also raised the APK emblem atop Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania on Feb. 26, ahead of Gratitude Day and the APK’s founding anniversary. The expedition, supported by the Kazakhstan Mountaineering Federation, was led by Honored Master of Sports Maxut Zhumayev.

The 34th APK session, marking the assembly’s 30th anniversary, will take place on April 23-24.