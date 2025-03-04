Kazakh Climbers Reach Mount Kilimanjaro Summit  

ASTANA – A team of Kazakh climbers, led by Maxut Zhumayev, reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak at 5,895 meters.

Zhumayev, renowned for summiting all 14 of the world’s eight-thousanders without supplemental oxygen, shared the accomplishment as a testament to strength, reported Kazinform.

“This expedition is more than just an ascent. This is a story about fortitude and dreams that come true,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

In May 2024, Kazakh skyrunner Anar Burasheva and Zhumayev reached the summit of Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world at 8,848 meters above sea level. Burasheva made history as the first Kazakh woman to conquer Everest.