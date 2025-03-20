Assembly of People of Kazakhstan to Convene in April, Celebrating 30th Anniversary

ASTANA—President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has announced that the 34th session of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan will be held on April 23-24, marking the assembly’s 30th anniversary.

The previous 33rd session, held under the theme Unity, Creation, Progress, focused primarily on the government’s response to the devastating floods. Despite the widespread destruction, Tokayev emphasized how the crisis brought the people of Kazakhstan together and praised the assembly’s significant role in providing aid to those affected.

“The assembly has once again shown in practice that it is not a merely symbolic organization, as some people try to claim, but an effective promoter of the values of unity and solidarity of our nation, an important public body with constitutional status,” he said.

Setting tasks for the assembly, Tokayev reiterated its role as a tool designed to address five social vices. These include drug addiction, gambling, family and societal violence, vandalism, and prodigality.

Founded in 1995, the assembly is a constitutional body aimed at strengthening the ethnic accord in the country and ensuring all rights and freedoms of citizens are observed regardless of one’s ethnic affiliation.

The assembly plays a key role in preserving harmony and unity between Kazakhstan’s diverse ethnic groups. Today, Kazakhstan is home to approximately 100 ethnic groups, and the assembly has evolved into a key civil society institution, uniting over 4,000 organizations and directly engaging 50,000 people in its activities.