Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to Launch Flights to Kazakhstan in June

ASTANA – Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, an Emirati low-cost airline, plans to launch regular passenger flights on the Abu Dhabi–Almaty route starting in June, with three flights per week on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

“We are glad to launch our new service to Almaty, further expanding our international reach from Zayed International Airport. This new route reflects our commitment to offering passengers affordable and reliable travel options while enhancing connectivity from the UAE’s capital with key international markets,” said Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia Adel Al Ali, reported the airline’s press service on April 3.

The Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Transport is taking measures to expand international air connectivity by increasing both the number and frequency of international flights.

Starting June 28, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will operate regular flights between Baku and Shymkent three times a week, while South Korean airline Eastar Jet launched a new direct route between Incheon and Almaty on April 7.