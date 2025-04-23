Kazakhstan Expands Air Connectivity with New Baku-Shymkent and Domestic Routes

ASTANA – Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will launch regular flights between Baku and Shymkent three times a week starting June 28.

Flights from Baku will be on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, while those from Shymkent will be on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. The new route is expected to enhance both business and tourist travel between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

Additionally, regular flights from Semei to major cities will increase. Starting April 27, the Southern Sky airline’s 48-seat An-24 aircraft will operate the Semei-Astana-Semei route, with three weekly flights initially, increasing to five by mid-May. New flights on the Almaty-Semei-Almaty and Astana-Semei-Astana routes will begin in May, along with a new Shymkent-Semei-Shymkent service from FlyArystan starting June 1.

From June 1, SCAT Airlines will begin to operate flights on the Almaty-Urdzhar-Almaty and Astana-Urdzhar-Astana routes six times a week, reported the press service of the Abai Region on April 22.