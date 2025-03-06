Trans-Caspian International Transport Route Plans 2.5 Million Tons of Cargo for 2025

ASTANA — The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) international association outlined its plans to transport 2.5 million tons of goods this year, including 96,000 containers in twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) during a meeting in Baku on March 4, reported Kazinform.

In 2024, cargo transportation through the seaports of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan reached 3.3 million tons, a 20% increase compared to 2023. Container traffic saw significant growth, with 56,500 TEUs transported, a 176% increase from the previous year. Additionally, the number of container trains from China grew 33-fold in 2024.

The association also revealed plans to open a representative office in Xian. This move is expected to enhance cargo transportation along the TITR route and improve collaboration with Chinese companies.

New association members were accepted, including Xian Free Trade Port (China), Poti Trans Terminals (Kazakhstan), and UZ Cargo Poland (Poland).

The meeting also addressed key topics such as increasing Caspian Sea cargo volumes, port infrastructure development, the role of new technologies, international cooperation, and the environmental impact of transportation in the region.