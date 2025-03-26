New Medical Facilities To Be Built in Akmola Region Using Returned Assets

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s government will allocate illegally withdrawn assets from the Special State Fund to enhance social infrastructure, with 1.7 billion tenge (US$3.4 million) allocated to construct new medical facilities in ten villages across the Akmola Region.

The project will establish four medical outpatient clinics, five feldsher-obstetric stations, and one medical center. This will greatly enhance the population’s access to quality healthcare in rural areas, accommodating nearly 405 patients per shift, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on March 25.

So far, the government has allocated funds from the Special State Fund to construct socially significant facilities throughout the country. These include seven schools, one music school, two sports complexes, a stadium, a multifunctional hospital complex, a regional ambulance station, a Center for the Provision of Special Social Services, a hostel and two kindergartens. Funds have also been allocated for the construction and modernization of water supply systems in the Aralsk district of the Kyzylorda Region.