Kazakhstan Allocates Recovered Assets to Rebuild Sports Stadium in Capital

ASTANA — The Kazakh government will allocate returned illegally acquired assets from the Special State Fund to finance the construction of a new Kazhymukan Munaitpasov Central Stadium in the Kazakh capital, worth 17.3 billion tenge (US$35.5 million). The new stadium will replace the old one.

The facility, constructed in 1936, has been entirely dismantled due to its unsafe condition. The construction of a new facility is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on March 12.

The new sports complex will feature 3,598 seats, including accommodations for individuals with disabilities. The stadium will be built following international UEFA standards. Upon completion, the facility will be handed over to the Specialized Children’s and Youth Sports School of the Olympic Reserve No. 8, under Astana Akimat (administration).

The new stadium will host training sessions, enhancing the process and providing optimal conditions for athletes’ preparation, ultimately improving their performance.

Over 82 billion tenge (US$168 million) have been allocated from the Special State Fund to construct 16 socially significant facilities throughout the country. These include seven schools (one of which is a music school), two sports complexes, a multifunctional hospital complex, a regional ambulance station, a Center for Special Social Services, a hostel, and two kindergartens. Funds have also been allocated to construct and modernize water supply systems in the Aralsk district of the Kyzylorda Region.