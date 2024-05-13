First Kazakh Woman Reaches Mount Everest

ASTANA – The Kazakh Everest Team, consisting of Kazakh skyrunner athlete Anar Burasheva and legendary Kazakh climber Maksut Zhumayev, climbed the highest mountain peak in the world at the height of 8,848 meters above sea level – Mount Everest, reported the Kazakh Everest Team’s press service on May 12.

The Kazakh expedition reached the peak at 7.25 a.m. Nepal time on May 12.

The ascent for the Kazakh Everest Team took five days, starting with the departure from the base camp on May 7 at an altitude of 5,350 meters. At the top of Everest, Burasheva and Zhumayev hoisted the national flag of Kazakhstan.

Burasheva’s achievements include ascents to local peaks ranging from 3,450 meters to 4,315 meters and conquering Talgar Peak at 4,979 meters. She has also participated in expeditions to peaks such as Mont Blanc at 4,809 meters and Kilimanjaro at 5,895 meters.

According to High Adventure Expeditions, 799 women have climbed the mountain in the history of Everest conquests, as of December 2023.