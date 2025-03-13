EU Reaffirms Commitment to Deepen Engagement with Kazakhstan

ASTANA — The EU intends to ensure deeper and more sustainable engagement with Kazakhstan and other Central Asian states, EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela said at a March 13 meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is visiting all five countries in the region.

According to the Akorda press service, Tokayev emphasized Kazakhstan’s role as a key EU partner in Central Asia, highlighting the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement as a solid foundation for deepening multifaceted interaction.

The parties discussed practical issues, focusing on existing and new economic projects to develop transport corridors, logistics infrastructure, sustainable energy, and digital solutions.

They also exchanged views on regional and global issues, confirming their readiness to coordinate approaches at the upcoming EU-Central Asia summit.

Earlier this day, Kazakhstan and the EU signed key agreements under the Global Gateway Strategy, including a $3.3 million contract with the EBRD to strengthen critical raw materials cooperation and a $217.5 million framework loan agreement between the EIB and DBK for sustainable transport and renewable energy.

Supported by a $19.6 million EU guarantee, the deals advance the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor and the Team Europe Initiative on Water, Energy, and Climate Change.