Uzbekistan to Host Historic First EU-Central Asia Summit in April

ASTANA — The first EU-Central Asia summit, hosted by Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, will take place on April 3-4 in Samarkand, with the participation of the leaders of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

The President of the European Council António Costa along with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, will take part in the event, reported the European Council’s press service on Feb. 12.

The summit will present a key opportunity for the EU to demonstrate its geopolitical interest in intensifying bilateral engagement and enhancing regional cooperation with Central Asia.

“We are living in a world of disorder and fragmentation where the only viable solution for the EU is to build stronger partnerships to advance peace and prosperity. It is a multipolar world that requires greater and tailored engagement. The very first EU-Central Asia summit will solidify our commitment to work together for peace, security, and sustainable development, in full respect of international law,” said Costa.

During the summit, the EU will affirm its commitment to scaling up cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including transport and digital connectivity in the region and with the EU, critical raw materials, economic and security cooperation, and energy transition.

High-level EU and Central Asian relations have intensified over the past years. Two leaders’ meetings were held in October 2022 in Kazakhstan and June 2023 in the Kyrgyz Republic. Additionally, numerous ministerial-level discussions have taken place, the most recent in Luxembourg in 2023, establishing a joint roadmap for deepening ties between the EU and Central Asia.

The 20th EU-Central Asia Ministerial meeting will take place on March 4 in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, and will also be dedicated to summit preparations.

The EU is the second trading partner for the region, as well as the biggest investor with over 40% of the investment in the region originating from the EU.