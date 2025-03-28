Eight More Przewalski’s Horses to Arrive in Kostanai Region This Year

ASTANA — Eight more Przewalski’s horses are supposed to arrive in the Kostanai Region in May-June, said Kazakh Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Nurken Sharbiyev at a Regional Communications Service briefing on March 27.

He noted that Przewalski’s horses, also known by the ancient Kazakh names Kerkulan and Kertagy, survived the winter well, as the climate corresponds to their biological needs. He assured that the flood threat in the area is under control, reported Kazinform.

Regarding breeding, Sharbiyev shared that the animals are not yet reproducing, as the stallion was kept separate from the mares during the adaptation period. However, mating is expected to occur in April or May.

Kazakhstan began reintroducing Przewalski’s horses last June, planning to bring around 40 of these animals over the coming years.