How Przewalski’s Horses Feel During Winter in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Despite cold temperatures and snow, Przewalski’s horses, also known by the ancient Kazakh names Kerkulan and Kertagy, feel great in their native lands during winter in the Torgai Steppes of the Kostanai Region, Kazinform reported on Jan. 21.

The horses gained weight, and fur became much thicker than in autumn. Rustam Bidibayev, the chief specialist of the wildlife and hunting department at the Kostanai regional forestry and wildlife inspection, confirmed that the animals are in excellent condition.

“Currently, the snow cover in Torgai is around 7-10 centimeters. The horses are quietly getting food for themselves, but caretakers regularly provide hay. After all, our horses come from a zoo and not the wild. They are watched around the clock by caretakers who live on-site and work in shifts. Kerkulans are not left without attention,” he explained.

Clear updates regarding pregnancy are expected closer to spring or summer, when potential offspring may arrive. The horses’ weight and appearance make it difficult to confirm any pregnancies.

Kazakhstan began reintroducing Przewalski’s horses last June, planning to bring around 40 of these animals over the next five years.