Kazakhstan, Int’l Carriers Add New Routes for Spring Season

ASTANA – IndiGo, India’s largest low-cost airline, plans to launch a new Astana-Delhi route starting May 14, with flights operating three times a week on Airbus aircraft.

According to the Kazakh Transport Ministry, the flight is expected to enhance cooperation between the countries and boost the development of the nation’s transit potential.

Kazakhstan’s flagship airline, Air Astana, will launch additional flights to India on the Almaty—Mumbai route from April 20.

Starting from the spring-summer season, Air Cairo plans to open a weekly flight from Kostanai to Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, and two weekly flights from Almaty to Hurghada. The airline will also resume weekly flights from Almaty to El Alamein.

In March, Air Astana will launch routes from Almaty to Nha Trang, Vietnam, with four weekly flights, and from Astana to Nha Trang, with three weekly flights.

Kazakhstan’s SCAT Airlines will introduce a new route connecting Shymkent to Budapest starting May 27. The flights will operate twice a week.

In January, Kazakhstan’s airline, Qazaq Air, launched subsidized flights on the Kostanai – Turkistan and Karagandy – Turkistan routes.

Kazakhstan’s SCAT Airlines spokesperson Victoria Starozhilova said last month that a new terminal at Shymkent airport plans to open 14 domestic and 16 international routes this year, including to European countries, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, the United Arab Emirates, Belarus, and many other popular destinations.