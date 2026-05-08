Azerbaijan Joins Islamic Organization for Food Security

ASTANA – Azerbaijan has officially joined the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) on May 6, expanding cooperation among Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states in food security and sustainable agriculture.

The accession agreement was signed by Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Minister, Majnun Mammadov, during the 19th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition and Forum in Baku. Uzbekistan also signed a related document during the ceremony, reported Kazinform.

The event was attended by IOFS Director General Berik Aryn, representatives of the OIC, international organizations, and foreign delegations.

According to Aryn, Azerbaijan’s membership will strengthen cooperation among member states and support joint efforts to address food security challenges.

Established at Kazakhstan’s initiative in 2016, the IOFS is headquartered in Astana and focuses on sustainable agriculture and food security across member countries.