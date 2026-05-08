Kazakhstan Honors WWII Veterans Ahead of Victory Day Anniversary

ASTANA – As Kazakhstan prepares to celebrate the 81st anniversary of Victory Day, the country is continuing its tradition of supporting World War II veterans and others affected by the war through state assistance, public remembrance, and commemorative events.

Victory Day, celebrated annually on May 9 across much of the former Soviet region, remains one of the most significant dates in Kazakhstan’s historical calendar.

Today, only 57 World War II veterans remain alive in Kazakhstan. Ahead of the anniversary, the government has provided one-time assistance not only to veterans themselves but also to home-front workers, widows of fallen soldiers, and people who suffered wartime injuries.

This year, nearly 32,852 citizens from the wartime generation are receiving various forms of support. In total, more than 3.3 billion tenge (US$7.1 million) has been allocated for one-time payments, including assistance to those disabled as a result of wartime injuries or mutilation.

Each of the country’s remaining WWII veterans, regardless of region of residence, received 5 million tenge (US$10,762) in one-time assistance ahead of the anniversary.

According to Finance.kz, Kazakhstan ranks among the regional leaders in financial support for veterans, with assistance levels exceeding those offered in several neighboring countries. By comparison, one-time payments for front-line soldiers in Uzbekistan reached 30 million soums (US$2,468), while veterans in Belarus received 5,000 Belarusian rubles (US$1,764).

In Russia, veterans receive a federal payment of 10,000 rubles (US$134), alongside regional supplements in some areas. In Moscow and the surrounding region, total payments can reach up to 70,000 rubles (US$938), still significantly lower than the level of assistance provided in Kazakhstan.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has repeatedly emphasized the importance of preserving the memory of the military and labor achievements of wartime generations, describing their service as an enduring example of courage and selflessness for future generations.