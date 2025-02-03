Kazakhstan to Launch Flights to Mumbai in April

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s flagship airline Air Astana will launch additional flights to India on the route Almaty – Mumbai from April 20, reported the Ministry of Transport.

Flights will be operated three times a week on Airbus aircraft. Thus, the number of passenger flights between the countries will be increased to 21 per week on four routes by three airlines.

Currently, regular air service is provided on the routes Almaty – Delhi seven times per week by Air Astana and IndiGo, Almaty – Goa two times per week by SCAT, and Astana – Goa two times a week by Fly Arystan.