Parliament Approves First Reading of Key Constitutional Reform Bills in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Parliament has approved, in the first reading, a package of draft constitutional laws aimed at restructuring the country’s political system, including legislation on the President, the Kurułtai (Congress in Kazakh), elections, and the formation of a new People’s Council.

The reforms, reviewed at a May 8 joint session of both chambers, are part of the implementation of the updated Constitution and focus on institutional modernization, the redistribution of powers, and the development of the political system.

Deputies reviewed a new Constitutional Law on the President of Kazakhstan, which clarifies the head of state’s status, powers, and term limits while preserving the 2022 reforms introducing a single seven-year presidential term, political neutrality, and restrictions on close relatives holding public office. The bill also introduces the position of Vice-President and expands presidential authority over key institutions, reported the Senate’s press service.

Parliament also approved the draft Constitutional Law on the Kurułtai and the status of its deputies, establishing a 145-member unicameral legislative body elected for a five-year term. The Kurułtai is designated as the successor to Parliament and will assume legislative, oversight, and institutional functions.

A separate draft law on elections introduces changes to campaign regulations, candidate nomination procedures, transparency in campaign financing, and the work of election commissions, including stricter eligibility requirements and updated voting and oversight mechanisms.

The meeting participants also considered a draft Constitutional Law on the formation of the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi (People’s Council), intended to strengthen dialogue between the state and society. The body is being developed as a replacement for previous advisory institutions, with its structure and mandate still under review.

According to State Counselor Erlan Karin, the legislative package reflects continued implementation of the new Constitution adopted via referendum. It marks a new stage of institutional and political modernization in Kazakhstan.