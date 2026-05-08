News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakhstan’s Reform Drive, Investment Push, and Human Stories

ASTANA – The Astana Times has selected articles from global and regional media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest highlights Kazakhstan’s push for military and migration reforms, major digital infrastructure investments, regional development initiatives, and a human-interest story of a Kazakhstan couple cycling across Asia.

Tokayev sets two-year deadline for military reform in Kazakhstan

The Times of Central Asia published an article on May 7 reporting that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered major reforms and technological modernization of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan within two years to improve discipline, prevent soldier deaths, modernize defense systems, and restore public trust in the military.

“Our country must be prepared to prevent various challenges and respond to any threats. Therefore, we need to strengthen our defense potential and continue, above all, the technological modernization of the Armed Forces. This is a requirement of today’s unstable and turbulent times. In this regard, it is first necessary to carry out deep reforms in our Armed Forces and militarized structures. This is a strategically important task that must be resolved in a short period within two years,” Tokayev said during a ceremony awarding state honors and military ranks ahead of Defender of the Fatherland Day and Victory Day, celebrated on May 9.

Kazakhstan’s migration overhaul: A bold bid to become Eurasia’s hub for global talent and investment

EU Reporter published an article on May 3 about Kazakhstan launching major migration reforms under Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to attract global talent, investors, and tech professionals through simplified visas, digital residency systems, and tax incentives as part of its plan to become a regional innovation and financial hub.

“The reform reflects a broader strategic shift: Kazakhstan is no longer simply managing migration flows – it is competing for them. At its core are four priorities: replacing quotas with incentives, creating competitive long-term residency options, digitalising immigration processes, and establishing the country as a regional hub for skilled professionals and capital. This marks a significant repositioning for Kazakhstan, aligning it more closely with global talent-attraction strategies seen in countries such as the UAE, Singapore and Portugal,” reads the article.

Central Asia’s rising role highlighted at ADB Annual Meeting in Samarkand

AZ News released an article on May 5 about the Asian Development Bank (ADB) promoting clean energy, digital connectivity, private investment, and regional cooperation in Central Asia through major infrastructure and economic development initiatives discussed at its annual meeting in Samarkand.

“A central topic of the forum is the ADB’s plan to mobilise $70 billion by 2035 to strengthen energy and digital connectivity across Asia and the Pacific. The program includes $50 billion for cross-border power systems under the Pan-Asia Power Grid Initiative and $20 billion for digital infrastructure. It aims to build around 22,000 kilometres of transmission lines, enabling renewable energy trade, improving energy security and lowering costs across the region,” reads the article.

U.S.-linked consortium to build $1.5 billion data center in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has signed a memorandum of cooperation with an international consortium that includes Dornan Engineering Group and JMOT04 to develop a major high-capacity data center project in the country, reported The Times of Central Asia on May 6.

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development signed the agreement during GITEX AI Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, the project involves the construction of a Tier III-Tier IV high-reliability data center with planned capacity ranging from 50 megawatt (MW) to 200 megawatt (MW). Investment in a 200 megawatt (MW) Tier IV facility is estimated at between $1 billion and $1.5 billion.

From Almaty to Bali: two cyclists from Kazakhstan on their bicycle journey

A young married couple from Almaty, Alina and Maksim Pak, have cycled more than 8,000 kilometers from Kazakhstan toward Bali, turning their long-distance journey across Asia into a widely followed social media project, reported The Times of Central Asia on May 5.

In an interview, they described how the idea began as a childhood dream, evolved into a hastily planned expedition, and tested them physically and emotionally as they traveled through countries including China, Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia. Despite challenges and limited initial resources, they said the experience transformed their outlook on life, strengthened them as a team, and is still ongoing as they continue their route toward South Korea.