Concerts, Art and Late Spring Energy: What to See This Week

ASTANA – May continues with a celebratory weekend marked by public holidays such as the Defender of the Fatherland Day and the Victory Day. Across cities, the public can enjoy concerts, exhibitions and live performances. Explore the curated list of engaging events compiled by The Astana Times to make sure you have an enjoyable weekend ahead.

Astana

“Spartacus” ballet, May 8

In December 1941, amidst the darkest days of the war, the renowned Armenian composer Aram Khachaturian embarked on the creation of the ballet “Spartacus.” The monumental ballet serves as a profound narrative on the struggle against tyranny, the tragic permanence of evil, and the enduring legacy of heroism.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1 Dinmukhamed Kunayev Street. Tickets are available here.

“Zhenis Zhyry” (Song of Victory) concert, May 8

A festive concert will bring together orchestra musicians, vocalists and dancers for an evening dedicated to remembrance and national pride.

The program features a mix of classical, folk and wartime songs by Kazakh and international composers, reflecting themes of courage, gratitude and historical memory. Performed with orchestral accompaniment and choreography, the event offers a powerful and emotional musical tribute.

Venue: Zhastar Theater; 34 Republic Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Horse parade, May 9

Festive outdoor event centered on equestrian traditions will bring together parade performances and live entertainment. The program includes a ceremonial procession, interactive activities and family-friendly attractions, creating a lively atmosphere throughout the day.

Venue: Prestige Equestrian Club; 82/1 Astana-Karagandy highway. Tickets are available here.

“Shamshi” musical, May 8

Shamshi Kaldayakov is a popular Kazakh composer and a People’s Artist in Kazakhstan. The “Shamshi” musical reflects the multifaceted facets of his life, from the intensity of wrestling to the depths of love, all interwoven with the brilliance of his compositions. Every song performed on stage echoes the thoughts and experiences of the maestro himself, offering a poignant glimpse into his soul.

Venue: Musical Theater of the Young Spectator; 47B Zhakyp Omarov Street. Tickets are available here.

Football match, May 9

Football fans can look forward to an exciting match as FC Astana faces FC Qyzyljar from Petropavl.

The game promises fast-paced action and competitive play, with both teams battling for points in Kazakhstan’s top division. Kick-off is scheduled for the evening, with the match expected to deliver an energetic atmosphere and strong fan support.

Venue: Astana Arena; 48 Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Central Asia Drift Show, May 7-9

A drift show will feature professional drivers competing in high-speed sliding battles on track. The event delivers fast-paced action, engine power and an exciting atmosphere for motorsport fans.

Venue: ASP Arena Konaev. Tickets are available here.

Concert dedicated to the Day of Victory, May 8

A cultural program dedicated to the Victory May brings together art, music and festive events celebrating history and unity.

The exhibition and accompanying activities offer visitors a reflective and engaging experience, highlighting themes of remembrance and cultural heritage.

Venue: Abay Opera Theater; 110 Kabanbay Batyr Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Immersive exhibition, May 8-July 19

Large-scale immersive art exhibition brings together technology, light and sound in a single interactive space. The programme features multi-sensory installations inspired by the four elements, creating an immersive journey through shifting visual and audio environments.

Venue: Catharsis Multimedia Art Gallery; 122A Abylai Khan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Art evening, May 9

Immerse yourself in a magical evening of painting in a warm, inspiring atmosphere. Create, relax, and enjoy a memorable time alone or with someone special.

Venue: Carpe Diem art studio; 302 Navoy Street. Tickets are available here.