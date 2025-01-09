Qazaq Air Launches New Subsidized Flights to Turkistan in January 

By Dana Omirgazy in Nation on 9 January 2025

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s airline Qazaq Air has launched subsidized flights on the Kostanai – Turkistan route on Jan. 4. Also, the airline will introduce Karagandy – Turkistan subsidized flights starting Jan. 13.

Photo credit: flyqazaq.com Click to see the map in full size. The map is designed by The Astana Times.

According to the Kazakh Transport Ministry, flights from Astana to Turkistan are planned to start on Jan. 13.

Flights between Kostanai and Turkistan will run twice a week, Mondays and Saturdays. Subsidized, socially relevant flights cost 31,000 tenge (US$58.95) one-way.

Karagandy – Turkistan flights will be operated twice a week on Mondays and Wednesdays. The cost of subsidized flights is 20,000 tenge (US$38) one way.

Flights between Astana and Turkistan will be conducted twice a week, Mondays and Wednesdays. One-way tickets will cost 17,000 tenge (US$32.33).

According to the ministry, children under 14 years old are given a 50% discount when purchasing tickets for subsidized flights.


