New Adilet Party Holds Founding Congress, Sets Out Reform-Oriented Agenda

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s new political party, Adilet (Justice in Kazakh), held its founding congress in Astana on May 7, approving the party charter, political program, and leadership bodies as part of its official launch.

The party’s platform is based on the principles of justice, responsibility, rule of law, meritocracy, and openness. Among its stated priorities are the development of human capital, balanced regional development, support for healthcare and education, digitalization, and the strengthening of public trust in state institutions, Kazinform reported.

Speaking at the congress, party chairman Aibek Dadebai, who previously served as Head of Administration to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said the party aims to make the principles of fairness and accountability “a real part of public and political life.”

“We want every person to feel fairness in everyday life, to feel respect from the state, and to understand their own responsibility for the country’s future,” he said.

Delegates also approved the composition of the Political Council and its Bureau. The party leadership includes several well-known public figures, among them Governor of Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) Renat Bekturov, Commissioner for Children’s Rights Dinara Zakiyeva, head of the Qazaq Tili (Kazakh language) Fund Rauan Kenzhekhanuly, and political analyst Marat Shibutov.

According to party representatives, Adilet already has more than 9,000 members nationwide, with many new members coming from younger generations. Organizers said around 1,000 delegates from across Kazakhstan attended the congress.

Party representatives stressed that Adilet does not view itself as a force of political confrontation. Instead, they say the party intends to focus on promoting its own values and supporting the development of a just and fair Kazakhstan based on law, order, and institutional reforms.

Marat Shibutov emphasized that one of the party’s central priorities is developing human capital and creating an economy that serves society as a whole.

“The economy must serve the interests of society as a whole. In creative endeavors, the party advocates for the state to assist those who truly need support. At the same time, it is necessary to foster a culture of responsibility, hard work, and independence,” he said.